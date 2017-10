Army hits Saudi troops in border cities [08/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 8 (Saba) – The artillery and missile forces launched a series of attacks on Saudi troops, military bases and mercenaries in several locations deep inside border cities of Najran, Jizan and Asir, a military official told Saba.



The attacks killed and injured scores of the enemy.





Eman/zak



saba