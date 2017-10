Artillery hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [08/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 8 (Saba)- The army and popular forces fired artillery at gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Rabiaa valley in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling inflicted heavy casualties upon the mercenaries and their equipment, said the official.





Eman/zak



