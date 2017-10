Yemen government calls for releasing 8 fishermen detained by Saudi [08/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 8 (Saba) – Yemen's government called for releasing eight Yemeni fishermen detained by a Saudi-led coalition forces off Hodeidah port city.



In a statement received by Saba, the government strongly condemned the Saudi aggression's attack on the Yemeni fishermen amid world's widely silence.



The fishermen were intercepted and detained while fishing in the Yemeni waters off Hodeidah earlier this week.





