آخر تحديث: السبت، 07 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:17:36م
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 57 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي أكثر من 57 غارة، فيما تعرضت مناطق متفرقة بصعدة لنيران حرس الحدود وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي ما أدى إلى استشهاد ستة مواطنين بينهم طفل خلال الساعات الماضية.
فروانة: الاحتلال اعتقل 370 فلسطينية خلال عامين
قال رئيس وحدة الدراسات والتوثيق في هيئة شؤون الأسرى والمحررين الفلسطينية عبد الناصر فروانة، أن سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لم تميز يوما في قمعها ومعاملتها القاسية وانتهاكاتها الجسيمة فيما بين الفلسطينيين، ذكورا كانوا أو إناثا.
تراجع الذهب لأدنى مستوى في شهرين مع ارتفاع الدولار
تراجع سعر  الذهب لأدنى مستوى له في نحو شهرين اليوم الجمعة، مع  ارتفاع الدولار لأعلى مستوياته في أكثر من سبعة أسابيع.
برشلونة يجدد عقد إنييستا
أعلن نادي برشلونة الإسباني لكرة القدم، تجديد عقد لاعب خط وسطه وقائده أندريس إنييستا، دون تحديد نهاية للعقد.
آخر الأخبار:
وزارة العدل تنعي القاضي عبد الحفيظ البناء
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية تكبد العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
مصرع نائب رئيس وزراء قرغيزستان في حادث مروري
كوريا الجنوبية ترفع درجات الاستعداد الى "القصوى"
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen's children pay high price if Saudi not be blacklisted: Health Ministry
[07/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 7 (Saba) – The Ministry of Public Health and Population stressed that a one-year-delay in listing Saudi Arabia on the blacklist for killing children has been highly paid by thousands of Yemeni children.

"Did the United Nations know that during the preparation and discussion of the draft to include the alliance aggression led by Saudi Arabia into the blacklist over the past two weeks, dozens of Yemeni children in Saada, Hajjah and Taiz province were killed in air strikes by the Saudi-UAE-led aggression coalition backed by the United States and Britain," the ministry spokesman Abdel-Hakim al-Kuhlani told Saba.

"It is the time for the world to tell Saudi Arabia and its alliance enough is enough, not just to include Saudi into the shameful list and move it to class B … as such measures would not deter Saudi from killing more Yemeni children in the future," he said.

The spokesman said Yemen has been suffering the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world since Saudi Arabia last year paid a lot of money to be drawn from the UN blacklist.


zak
saba
