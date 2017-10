6 civilians martyred in Saudi aggression airstrikes [07/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 7 (Saba) – Six citizens were killed in Saudi aggression airstrikes and border artillery shells on Saada province, a security official said.



The airstrikes targeted a citizen's vehicle in Al Makna area in Munabih district, killing three citizens including a child on Friday.



The aggression border guards' artillery, meanwhile, killed three other citizens in Rako in Munabih.





zak

saba