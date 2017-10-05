ابحث عن:
مصرع العشرات من مرتزقة العدوان في عمليات نوعية بتعز
لقي العشرات من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في عمليات نوعية نفذها الجيش واللجان الشعبية على مواقعهم في محافظة تعز.
إبطال مفعول قنبلة تعود للحرب العالمية الثانية بألمانيا
أبطل خبراء مفعول قنبلة تعود للحرب العالمية الثانية في مدينة فرانكفورت الألمانية، وهي الثالثة التي يتم العثور عليها ويُبطل مفعولها خلال شهر.
أكثر من 4 مليارات و 856 مليون إيرادات ترسيم المركبات بجمرك رقابة صنعاء
بلغت ايرادات ترسيم المركبات والآليات بجمرك رقابة صنعاء حتى نهاية سبتمبر الماضي أربعة مليارات و 856 مليون و 492 الف ريال.
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ معسكراً تدريبياً في قطر استعداداً لمواجهة الفلبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم اليوم تدريباته في معسكره الخارجي القصير بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة التي يستضيف فيها منتخب الفلبين الثلاثاء القادم ضمن الجولة الرابعة للمجموعة السادسة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan
[05/أكتوبر/2017]

JIZAN, Oct 5 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces broke their infiltration attempt towards several military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The soldiers were targeted when they tried to move towards military sites of al-Huthirah, al-Ramdhah.

Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes and Apache waged more than 10 strikes and fired 500 missiles to back their soldiers on the ground, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
