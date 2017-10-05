Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [05/أكتوبر/2017]



JIZAN, Oct 5 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces broke their infiltration attempt towards several military sites in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The soldiers were targeted when they tried to move towards military sites of al-Huthirah, al-Ramdhah.



Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes and Apache waged more than 10 strikes and fired 500 missiles to back their soldiers on the ground, the official added.





