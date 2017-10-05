Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Baidha [05/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 5 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces carried out on Thursday an attack against their sites in al-Magbanah district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries were targeted in the sites of Hamir and Majaly hilltop areas.



Meanwhile, the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Eyen camp in al-Salu district in the same district, the official said.





AA

Saba