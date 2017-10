Army hits mercenaries northwest Khaled military camp in Taiz [04/أكتوبر/2017] TAIZ, Oct. 04 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries and invaders in the northwest Khaled military camp in Taiz province.



The missile force of the army and popular forces hit the target accurately, causing direct injuries and losses at their ranks, a military official told Saba.



HA



Saba