US-Saudi aggression warplanes wage raid on Hais, Hodaida [04/أكتوبر/2017]

HODAIDA, Oct. 04 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Wednesday an air raid on Hodaida province.



A local official Said to Saba that the hostile warplanes targeted Hais district in the province, causing damage to civilians' properties.



