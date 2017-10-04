ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 04 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 07:25:37م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي عدد من مشائخ وحكماء ومثقفي وعلماء محافظة تعز
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس محمد النعيمي، ورئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخدمة المدنية والتأمينات طلال عقلان ورئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي..
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويصدر 250 قرارا بالحبس المنزلي لاطفال خلال عامين
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاربعاء 16 فلسطينيا من أنحاء متفرقة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
أكثر من 4 مليارات و 856 مليون إيرادات ترسيم المركبات بجمرك رقابة صنعاء
بلغت ايرادات ترسيم المركبات والآليات بجمرك رقابة صنعاء حتى نهاية سبتمبر الماضي أربعة مليارات و 856 مليون و 492 الف ريال.
المنتخب الوطني الأول يبدأ معسكراً تدريبياً في قطر استعداداً لمواجهة الفلبين
بدأ المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم اليوم تدريباته في معسكره الخارجي القصير بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة التي يستضيف فيها منتخب الفلبين الثلاثاء القادم ضمن الجولة الرابعة للمجموعة السادسة للتصفيات المؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
وصول طائرة لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي إلى مطار صنعاء
الاتحاد الأوربي يقر تخصيص 300 مليون يورو لدعم قطاعات حكومية في ليبيا
مناقشة الجوانب المتعلقة بمعالجة قضايا المواطنين بإب
إرتفاع أسعار الذهب الى 1276 دولار للاوقية بدعم من تراجع الدولار
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mercenaries target civilians' farms in Serwah, Mareb
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
MAREB, Oct. 04 (Saba) – The Saudi-paid mercenaries on Wednesday targeted civilians' houses and their farms in the area of al-Hajlan in Serwah district in Mareb province.

A local official told Saba that the hostile bombing by the Saudi-paid mercenaires caused huge damage to the residential houses and agricultural farms in the area.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged an air raid on Serwah district, causing damage to civilians' properties.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
شهيدان بغارة لطيران العدوان على مزرعة بمديرية باقم بصعدة
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت منزل مواطن في ميدي
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
قصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان على منازل ومزارع المواطنين بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية حيس بالحديدة
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد 12 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
