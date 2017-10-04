Mercenaries target civilians' farms in Serwah, Mareb [04/أكتوبر/2017]

MAREB, Oct. 04 (Saba) – The Saudi-paid mercenaries on Wednesday targeted civilians' houses and their farms in the area of al-Hajlan in Serwah district in Mareb province.



A local official told Saba that the hostile bombing by the Saudi-paid mercenaires caused huge damage to the residential houses and agricultural farms in the area.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged an air raid on Serwah district, causing damage to civilians' properties.



HA



Saba