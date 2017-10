Hostile airstrike kills two civilians in Baqem, Sa'ada [04/أكتوبر/2017] SA'ADA, Oct. 04 (Saba) – Two civilians were killed on Wednesday in a hostile airstrike on an agricultural farm in the district of Baqem in Sa'ada province.



A Security official told Saba that the aggression coalition warplanes targeted the fram of al-Zamah in the district, killing the two civilians.



HA



Saba