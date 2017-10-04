ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 04 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 01:06:38م
استشهاد 12 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بصعدة
استشهد 12 مواطنا بينهم نساء وأطفال اليوم في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمديرية باقم بمحافظة صعدة .
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويصدر 250 قرارا بالحبس المنزلي لاطفال خلال عامين
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاربعاء 16 فلسطينيا من أنحاء متفرقة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يتراجع وسط شكوك بشأن استمرار موجة الصعود الأخيرة
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء مع توخي المستثمرين الحذر من أن موجة الصعود التي استمرت معظم الربع الثالث لن تستمر في الأشهر الثلاثة الأخيرة من العام.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
كتلة التعليم توصي بتوجيه نداء إنساني بخصوص حق طلاب اليمن في التعليم
هجوم على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بالمتون في الجوف
صد محاولة تسلل للمرتزقة في أطراف نهم
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدو خسائر كبيرة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf
[04/أكتوبر/2017]

JAWF, Oct 4 (Saba) – The army and popular waged on Wednesday  an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maton district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The attack caused large losses upon the mercenaries in al-Abid village.

Also, the artillery of the national forces shelled gathering of the mercenaries in the government compound in the south of Safar al-Henaya area in the district, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
