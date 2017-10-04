Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Jawf [04/أكتوبر/2017]



JAWF, Oct 4 (Saba) – The army and popular waged on Wednesday an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maton district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The attack caused large losses upon the mercenaries in al-Abid village.



Also, the artillery of the national forces shelled gathering of the mercenaries in the government compound in the south of Safar al-Henaya area in the district, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba