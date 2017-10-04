Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran [04/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed and injured several Saudi-paid mercenaries when the army and popular forces carries out on Wednesday military operation on Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



The operation hit the military site of al-Talah



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled military other site of and al-Ramlih hilltop off al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran, the official said.





AA

Saba