آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 04 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:53:13ص
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في نجران
لقي عدد من مرتزقة الجيش السعودي مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في عملية هجومية للجيش واللجان الشعبية في نجران.
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويصدر 250 قرارا بالحبس المنزلي لاطفال خلال عامين
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاربعاء 16 فلسطينيا من أنحاء متفرقة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يتراجع وسط شكوك بشأن استمرار موجة الصعود الأخيرة
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء مع توخي المستثمرين الحذر من أن موجة الصعود التي استمرت معظم الربع الثالث لن تستمر في الأشهر الثلاثة الأخيرة من العام.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدو خسائر كبيرة
القوات العراقية تحرر نصف الحويجة وتقتل عشرات الارهابيين
حادث سقوط طائرة في كازاخستان يودي بحياة خمسة أشخاص
الاحتلال يغلق الضفة الغربية وغزة 11 يوما و عشرات المستوطنين يقتحمون باحات الاقصى
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran
[04/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct 4 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed and injured several Saudi-paid mercenaries when the army and popular forces carries out on Wednesday military operation on Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba.

The operation hit the military site of al-Talah

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled military other site of and al-Ramlih hilltop off al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran, the official said.


AA
Saba
