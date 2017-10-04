12 citizens killed in Saudi aggression air strikes hit Saada [04/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 4 (Saba) – 12 citizens, including women and children, were killed in an initial death toll when the US-backed Saudi warplanes hit their house on Wednesday in Baqim district of Saada province, an official told Saba.



The official called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to play their role to stop the war genocide committed by Saudi-led aggression states on the Yemeni people.



AA

ٍSaba