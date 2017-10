Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi [04/أكتوبر/2017]



MEDI, Oct 4 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in northern Medi desert, north of Hajjah province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling caused direct casualties in the mercenaries' ranks.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes launched 15 airstrikes on Haradh and Medi districts overnight, the official added.





Najat



saba