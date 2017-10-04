ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 04 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:53:13ص
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في نجران
لقي عدد من مرتزقة الجيش السعودي مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في عملية هجومية للجيش واللجان الشعبية في نجران.
الاحتلال يعتقل 16 فلسطينيا ويصدر 250 قرارا بالحبس المنزلي لاطفال خلال عامين
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الاربعاء 16 فلسطينيا من أنحاء متفرقة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يتراجع وسط شكوك بشأن استمرار موجة الصعود الأخيرة
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء مع توخي المستثمرين الحذر من أن موجة الصعود التي استمرت معظم الربع الثالث لن تستمر في الأشهر الثلاثة الأخيرة من العام.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يكبدون العدو خسائر كبيرة
القوات العراقية تحرر نصف الحويجة وتقتل عشرات الارهابيين
حادث سقوط طائرة في كازاخستان يودي بحياة خمسة أشخاص
الاحتلال يغلق الضفة الغربية وغزة 11 يوما و عشرات المستوطنين يقتحمون باحات الاقصى
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Three Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf
[04/أكتوبر/2017]

JAWF, Oct 4 (Saba) – Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The mercenaries were hit in Qoihash area in the district.

Moreover, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in Khabu and al-Sha'af district in the same province, killing and injuring among the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف ممتلكات المواطنين
[04/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بخمس غارات مديرية باقم بصعدة
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
نفوق أبقار وأضرار كبيرة إثر غارة للعدوان بمزرعة بالجوف
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by