Three Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [04/أكتوبر/2017]



JAWF, Oct 4 (Saba) – Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The mercenaries were hit in Qoihash area in the district.



Moreover, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in Khabu and al-Sha'af district in the same province, killing and injuring among the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba