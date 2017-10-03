ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:43:34م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس محمد النعيمي، مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية ويليام لاسي سوينج والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا.
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi soldiers in Najran
[04/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct 4 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The shelling hit site of Abas, while the missile units of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on several military sites of al-Tawel, al-Fawaz headquarters and al-Sudis.

Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets launched 10 strikes on different areas in al-Shurfa in Najran, the official added.


AA
Saba
