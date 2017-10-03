Army hits Saudi soldiers in Najran [04/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 4 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit site of Abas, while the missile units of the national forces fired Katyusha rockets on several military sites of al-Tawel, al-Fawaz headquarters and al-Sudis.



Meanwhile, Saudi fighter jets launched 10 strikes on different areas in al-Shurfa in Najran, the official added.





