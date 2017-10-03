Four hostile air raids hit Sa'ada [03/أكتوبر/2017] SA'ADA, Oct. 03 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Tuesday four air raids on various areas in Sa'ada province.



A security official said to Saba that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched two air raids on civilians' houses and their cars in Baqem district in the province .



The aggression coalition targeted Shada district in Sa'ada with an air raid, the official said.



The official added that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged an air raid on al-Maqna'a area in the district of Munabah in the province.



Another an air raid was hit the main road below the Mountain of Marran in Haidan district in Sa'ada, the official said.



The hostile airstrikes on the various areas caused huge damage to the citizens' houses and their properties.



HA



Saba