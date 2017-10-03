ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 07:06:16م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس محمد النعيمي، مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية ويليام لاسي سوينج والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا.
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Four hostile air raids hit Sa'ada
[03/أكتوبر/2017] SA'ADA, Oct. 03 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Tuesday four air raids on various areas in Sa'ada province.

A security official said to Saba that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched two air raids on civilians' houses and their cars in Baqem district in the province .

The aggression coalition targeted Shada district in Sa'ada with an air raid, the official said.

The official added that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged an air raid on al-Maqna'a area in the district of Munabah in the province.

Another an air raid was hit the main road below the Mountain of Marran in Haidan district in Sa'ada, the official said.

The hostile airstrikes on the various areas caused huge damage to the citizens' houses and their properties.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
