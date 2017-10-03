Army foils infiltration attempts in Taiz [03/أكتوبر/2017] TAIZ, Oct. 03 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled on Tuesday an infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Dhabab district in Taiz province.



A military official said to Saba that the foiled attempt caused the killing and the injuring a number of mercenaries in the district.



In addition, a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured when they tried to move towards al-Khazan and al-Shabakah areas in Qaml zone in Haifan district in Taiz.



HA



Saba