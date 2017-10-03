ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 07:06:16م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس محمد النعيمي، مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية ويليام لاسي سوينج والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا.
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بينهم قيادي في نهم
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية الغيل بالجوف
مكتب التربية بصنعاء ينظم حفل تكريم المشاركين في مشروع المساحات الصديقه
مناقشة الوضع الصحي بمحافظة عمران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils infiltration attempts in Taiz
[03/أكتوبر/2017] TAIZ, Oct. 03 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled on Tuesday an infiltration attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Dhabab district in Taiz province.

A military official said to Saba that the foiled attempt caused the killing and the injuring a number of mercenaries in the district.

In addition, a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured when they tried to move towards al-Khazan and al-Shabakah areas in Qaml zone in Haifan district in Taiz.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
نفوق أبقار وأضرار كبيرة إثر غارة للعدوان بمزرعة بالجوف
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 18 غارة على محافظة صعدة وعسير
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
هيئة الطيران تجدد مناشدتها لمجلس الأمن بإصدار قرار برفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by