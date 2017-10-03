Army kills Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Najran, Aser [03/أكتوبر/2017] NAJRAN, Oct. 03 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Tuesday in some military operations by the army and popular forces in Najran and Aser regions.



The army and popular forces carried out a military operation attack south of al-Tala'a site, a military official said to Saba.



The missile force of the army and popular forces launched a barrage of katyusha rockets on the mercenaries off al-Khadra border crossing in Najran.



The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers east of al-Rabu'ah area and al-Zaj Control in Aser, causing direct injuries at their ranks.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two air raids on Wadi Jarah area and al-Doud Mount.



