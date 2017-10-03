ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 07:06:16م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس محمد النعيمي، مدير عام منظمة الهجرة الدولية ويليام لاسي سوينج والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا.
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بينهم قيادي في نهم
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية الغيل بالجوف
مكتب التربية بصنعاء ينظم حفل تكريم المشاركين في مشروع المساحات الصديقه
مناقشة الوضع الصحي بمحافظة عمران
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Najran, Aser
[03/أكتوبر/2017] NAJRAN, Oct. 03 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Tuesday in some military operations by the army and popular forces in Najran and Aser regions.

The army and popular forces carried out a military operation attack south of al-Tala'a site, a military official said to Saba.

The missile force of the army and popular forces launched a barrage of katyusha rockets on the mercenaries off al-Khadra border crossing in Najran.

The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi soldiers east of al-Rabu'ah area and al-Zaj Control in Aser, causing direct injuries at their ranks.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two air raids on Wadi Jarah area and al-Doud Mount.

HA

Saba
