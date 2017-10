Two Saudi aggression air strikes hit Sanaa [03/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Bani Matar district of Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strikes hit Baqlan valley area, injuring a citizen and damaging several houses, the official added.





AA

Saba