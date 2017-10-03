FM meets WFP official [03/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met with representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Yemen, Stephen Andersen.



During the meeting in the capital Sanaa, the officials discussed means and plans to provide support for alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people, especially in the humanitarian, economic and social challenges caused by the Saudi aggression coalition.



Sharaf renewed the national salvation government's readiness to provide all the necessary facilities to all international organizations working in the country.



Meanwhile, the UN official praised the cooperation of the government with the WFP to facilitate its activities, promising to work in bringing medical and humanitarian shipments to combat the cholera epidemic in Yemen.





AA/zak



Saba