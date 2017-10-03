ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 01:02:15م
عمليات نوعية وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي يدك مواقع العدو خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية فيما دكت القوة الصاروخية و المدفعية مواقع و تحصينات العدو السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية .
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع عدد من المرتزقة بينهم قيادي في مديرية الغيل بالجوف
بدء برنامج تدريبي في مجال التخطيط الاستراتيجي بصنعاء
اختتام برنامج المساحات الصديقة والأندية التثقيفية بمديرية بعدان
مقتل 3 في هجوم نفذه مسلحون على معسكر بكشمير
  International
FM meets Russian charge d'affaires
[03/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met the Russian embassy Chargé d'Affaires in the capital Sanaa.

In the meeting, the officials discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni stage and international arena.
Sharaf renewed the National Salvation Government's readiness to move towards a honorable peace if Saudi ends the war and lift all-out siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

The minister called on the UN Security Council and the 18 countries sponsoring the political settlement and peace to exert pressure on the Saudi-led aggression to open Sanaa international airport for facilitating the travel of citizens and access of humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the Russian official stressed on the continuation of Russian efforts to enhance the success of the political settlement and peace efforts to all Yemenis.


AA/zak


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 18 غارة على محافظة صعدة وعسير
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
هيئة الطيران تجدد مناشدتها لمجلس الأمن بإصدار قرار برفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية بني مطر
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على منطقة البرح بتعز
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
