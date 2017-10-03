FM meets Russian charge d'affaires [03/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met the Russian embassy Chargé d'Affaires in the capital Sanaa.



In the meeting, the officials discussed the latest developments in the Yemeni stage and international arena.

Sharaf renewed the National Salvation Government's readiness to move towards a honorable peace if Saudi ends the war and lift all-out siege imposed on the Yemeni people.



The minister called on the UN Security Council and the 18 countries sponsoring the political settlement and peace to exert pressure on the Saudi-led aggression to open Sanaa international airport for facilitating the travel of citizens and access of humanitarian aid.



Meanwhile, the Russian official stressed on the continuation of Russian efforts to enhance the success of the political settlement and peace efforts to all Yemenis.





AA/zak





Saba