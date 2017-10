Several Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [03/أكتوبر/2017]



JAWF, Oct 3 (Saba) – Several Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular forces broke their attempt to sneak up towards al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The killed were trying to move towards Shawaq valley and Sabar area in the district.



Meanwhile, Saudi aggression warplanes waged five raids in the same district, the official added.





AA

Saba