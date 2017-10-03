ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:36:08ص
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 51 غارة على عدد من المحافظات خلال الساعات الماضية أسفرت عن استشهاد خمسة مواطنين وإصابة خمسة آخرين وتدمير الممتلكات العامة و الخاصة .
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
الشرطة الأمريكية تعثر على أسلحة وذخائر ومتفجرات في منزل منفذ مجزرة لاس فيغاس
موسكو تعلن مقتل 300 مسلحين لـ"داعش"بينهم 7 قياديين على ضفة الفرات الشرقية خلال يومين
الحكومة الفلسطينية تعقد أول اجتماع لها في غزة منذ العام 2014
الصحة تشكل لجنة لإعداد خطة لتنفيذ مسح شامل للأمراض المزمنة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Yemen strongly condemns Las Vegas terrorist attack
[03/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – Yemen on Tuesday strongly condemned Las Vegas' criminal and terrorist incident that targeted civilians and killed more than 59 and wounded over 500.

"Targeting innocent civilians anywhere in the world is contrary to all religious teachings, morality, human values and international covenants," the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's spokesman said in a statement received by Saba.

The spokesman expressed the condolences of the Yemeni National Salvation Government and the Yemeni people for the friendly American people and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The spokesman, meanwhile, reiterated that targeting civilians in anyway constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in all parts of the world.

He stressed on the international community to review its positions on the crimes committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies against the Yemeni people, reminding the world, especially the US administration, the United Nations and the UN Security Council on the aggression committed by Saudi regime against the Yemeni people.

"The silence of the world over the deadly events in Yemen contributes significantly to the creation of instability in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf," the spokesman explained.

He concluded that "what was happening in a number of European cities during the past two years, and the recent incident in the city of Las Vegas of the United States, is a clear evidence that the other countries of the alliance of the Saudi aggression, led by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, will not be immune from such incidents in the coming days."


Mona/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 18 غارة على محافظة صعدة وعسير
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
هيئة الطيران تجدد مناشدتها لمجلس الأمن بإصدار قرار برفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية بني مطر
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على منطقة البرح بتعز
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by