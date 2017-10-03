Yemen strongly condemns Las Vegas terrorist attack [03/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 3 (Saba) – Yemen on Tuesday strongly condemned Las Vegas' criminal and terrorist incident that targeted civilians and killed more than 59 and wounded over 500.



"Targeting innocent civilians anywhere in the world is contrary to all religious teachings, morality, human values and international covenants," the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's spokesman said in a statement received by Saba.



The spokesman expressed the condolences of the Yemeni National Salvation Government and the Yemeni people for the friendly American people and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.



The spokesman, meanwhile, reiterated that targeting civilians in anyway constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in all parts of the world.



He stressed on the international community to review its positions on the crimes committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies against the Yemeni people, reminding the world, especially the US administration, the United Nations and the UN Security Council on the aggression committed by Saudi regime against the Yemeni people.



"The silence of the world over the deadly events in Yemen contributes significantly to the creation of instability in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf," the spokesman explained.



He concluded that "what was happening in a number of European cities during the past two years, and the recent incident in the city of Las Vegas of the United States, is a clear evidence that the other countries of the alliance of the Saudi aggression, led by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, will not be immune from such incidents in the coming days."





Mona/zak



Saba