Army foils infiltration of mercenaries in Lahj [03/أكتوبر/2017]



LAHJ, Oct 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Karish district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



Several of the mercenaries fell killed and wounded when they tired moving toward Kahbub area in the district.



Moreover, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Dhahih school in eastern Kahbub area, killing and injured a number of the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba