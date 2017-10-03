ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 03 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:36:08ص
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 51 غارة على عدد من المحافظات خلال الساعات الماضية أسفرت عن استشهاد خمسة مواطنين وإصابة خمسة آخرين وتدمير الممتلكات العامة و الخاصة .
البيت الأبيض يرفض مجددا الحوار مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن القضية النووية
استبعد البيت الأبيض الاثنين إجراء محادثات مع كوريا الشمالية باستثناء بحث مصير أمريكيين محتجزين بالبلد الآسيوي في توبيخ آخر على ما يبدو لوزير الخارجية ريكس تيلرسون الذي قال إن واشنطن تتواصل بشكل مباشر مع بيونغ يانغ بشأن برامجها النووية والصاروخية.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
محافظ إب يكرم لاعبي إب في المنتخب الوطني للناشئين
كرم محافظ إب عبدالواحد صلاح اليوم عدد من لاعبي المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم من أبناء المحافظة وذلك لإسهامهم في تأهل المنتخب إلى نهائيات كاس آسيا تحت 16 عاماً.
آخر الأخبار:
الشرطة الأمريكية تعثر على أسلحة وذخائر ومتفجرات في منزل منفذ مجزرة لاس فيغاس
موسكو تعلن مقتل 300 مسلحين لـ"داعش"بينهم 7 قياديين على ضفة الفرات الشرقية خلال يومين
الحكومة الفلسطينية تعقد أول اجتماع لها في غزة منذ العام 2014
الصحة تشكل لجنة لإعداد خطة لتنفيذ مسح شامل للأمراض المزمنة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army foils infiltration of mercenaries in Lahj
[03/أكتوبر/2017]

LAHJ, Oct 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate towards Karish district of Lahj province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

Several of the mercenaries fell killed and wounded when they tired moving toward Kahbub area in the district.

Moreover, the artillery of the national forces shelled gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Dhahih school in eastern Kahbub area, killing and injured a number of the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[03/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 18 غارة على محافظة صعدة وعسير
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
هيئة الطيران تجدد مناشدتها لمجلس الأمن بإصدار قرار برفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية بني مطر
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة تسعة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على منطقة البرح بتعز
[02/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by