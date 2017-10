Head of Civil Status Dep. meets UNHCR deputy representative [02/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 2 (Saba) - Head of the Civil Status Department, Major General Mohammad Ali al Zalib met with deputy representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



The meeting discussed granting birth certificates to the refugees and means to support them.





Eman/zak

