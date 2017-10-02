ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 02 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:18:25م
إسقاط طائرة تجسس وتكبيد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة
كبد الجيش واللجان الشعبية العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح و العتاد خلال الساعات الماضية، فيما أسقطت الدفاعات الجوية طائرة تجسس أمريكية بدون طيار في العاصمة صنعاء.
تجاوز عدد سكان مصر الـ 104 ملايين نسمة
أعلن الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والاحصاء في مصر اليوم السبت عن تجاوز عدد سكان مصر الـ 104 ملايين نسمة في الداخل والخارج.
تراجع أسعار النفط
تراجعت أسعار النفط اليوم في بداية التعاملات الآسيوية بعد تحقيقها لمكاسب وصلت إلى 20% بعد أن حقق إنتاج أوبك زيادة بسيطة في سبتمبر الماضي.
ريال مدريد يعبر إسبانيول بثنائية إيسكو وبرشلونة ينتصر دون حضور مشجعين في الدوري الإسباني
أحرز النجم الإسباني الدولي إيسكو هدفين قاد بهما فريقه ريال مدريد لتحقيق انتصاره الأول على ملعبه في بطولة الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم هذا الموسم عقب تغلبه 2 / صفر على ضيفه إسبانيول في المرحلة السابعة للمسابقة الليلة الماضية.
آخر الأخبار:
صد زحف لمرتزقة العدوان في صرواح بمأرب
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في هجوم على مواقعهم بالبيضاء
الشرطة الكندية: منفذ الهجوم الإرهابي في إدمينتون لاجئ صومالي
القوات العراقية تبدأ عملية عسكرية لتحرير ناحية الرشاد جنوب غرب كركوك
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery force hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[02/أكتوبر/2017]

TAIZ, Oct 2 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Heifan directorate of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The official said that the artillery targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in al-Hosn and al-Kazan hilltops in Heifan, causing direct casualties in the mercenaries' ranks.


Meanwhile the Saudi aggression fighter jets launched airstrikes on west of the Yakhtil area of Mokha district, the official added.


Najat/zak

saba
