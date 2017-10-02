Artillery force hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [02/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 2 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Heifan directorate of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The official said that the artillery targeted the mercenaries' gatherings in al-Hosn and al-Kazan hilltops in Heifan, causing direct casualties in the mercenaries' ranks.





Meanwhile the Saudi aggression fighter jets launched airstrikes on west of the Yakhtil area of Mokha district, the official added.





Najat/zak



