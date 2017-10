Army fires salvo of Katyusha rockets on Saudi enemy [02/أكتوبر/2017]



JIZAN, Oct 2 (Saba) - Rocket and artillery forces of the army and popular committees fired a salvo of katyusha rockets on troops and locations of the Saudi enemy army in the border province of Jizan, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The attack concentrated on Sla mountain and Mekrin border controlling site, causing heavy losses upon the enemy.



