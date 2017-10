Saudi aggression fighter jets launch 22 strikes on Saada, Asir, Jizan [02/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 2 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged 22 air strikes late on Sunday on different areas of Saada, Asir and Jizan provinces, an official told Saba.



Ten airstrikes hit on several areas of Baqim border district of Saada.



While the others on the Rabah district of Asir and on Jarah valley of Jizan.





