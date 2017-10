Enemy media admits casualties [01/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 1 (Saba) - The Saudi enemy media admitted casualties among their troops and mercenaries after the artillery and missile forces of the army and popular committees bombarded Saudi military sites and gatherings in border provinces of Jizan and Asir.



Saudi media also admitted the killing and wounding of five of their soldiers in clashes deep inside Jizan and Asir with the army and popular forces.





SABA