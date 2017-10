Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Baidha [01/أكتوبر/2017]



BAIDHA, Oct 1 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Sunday an attack on Sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Zaher district of Baidha province, a military official told Saba.



The attack killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in the sites of al-Tamahy and al-Ajrady in the district, the official added.





AA

Saba