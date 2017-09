Citizen killed in nine Saudi air strikes on Saada [30/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 30 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and three others were injured in Saudi aggression air strikes on Kutaf district of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



One of the strikes hit a citizens' car, killing the citizen and injuring the three others in, while 8 other strikes hit the highway linking between al-Buqa area and Jawf province, the official added.



AA



Saba