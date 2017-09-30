98 fishermen held by Eritrean authorities freed [30/سبتمبر/2017]



HODEIDAH, Sep 30 (Saba) – A total of 98 fishermen held by Eritrean authorities have been released and arrived on Friday at the port city of Hodeidah.

The fishermen had been detained by the Eritrean authorities for nearly four months while they were fishing in the Yemeni waters.

The fishermen were received by the Human Rights Minister Alia Faisal Abdul Latif, who asserted the national salvation government's attention to rescue the fishermen, follow up their conditions and work to improve their living conditions.

She noted that the release of this batch of the fishermen came after a follow-up by the government and its continuing communication through the international organizations.





Eman/zak



saba