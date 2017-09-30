ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 30 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:53:22م
مصرع وإصابة عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال الساعات الماضية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
مقتل ثلاثة باكستانيين بنيران القوات الهندية في كشمير
أعلنت باكستان عن مقتل ثلاثة من مواطنيها بينهم مدنيين اثنين وجندي من رجال الجيش بنيران أطلقتها القوات الهندية عبر الخط الفاصل بين شطري إقليم كشمير.
استقرار الذهب مع ارتفاع الدولار  
سجل سعر الذهب استقرارا اليوم الجمعة مع  ارتفاع الدولار، لكنه يتجه لتكبد أكبر خسائره الشهرية منذ بداية العام الجاري.
إستقبال رسمي وشعبي لمنتخب الناشئين بالعاصمة صنعاء
نظمت السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة مساء اليوم بميدان التحرير بالعاصمة صنعاء حفل إستقبال رسمي وشعبي لبعثة المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم بمناسبة تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا للناشئين تحت 16 عاماً، لعام 2018م في ماليزيا...
98 fishermen held by Eritrean authorities freed
[30/سبتمبر/2017]

HODEIDAH, Sep 30 (Saba) – A total of 98 fishermen held by Eritrean authorities have been released and arrived on Friday at the port city of Hodeidah.
The fishermen had been detained by the Eritrean authorities for nearly four months while they were fishing in the Yemeni waters.
The fishermen were received by the Human Rights Minister Alia Faisal Abdul Latif, who asserted the national salvation government's attention to rescue the fishermen, follow up their conditions and work to improve their living conditions.
She noted that the release of this batch of the fishermen came after a follow-up by the government and its continuing communication through the international organizations.


Eman/zak

saba
