Mass reception for Yemen junior football team in capital Sanaa [30/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 30 (Saba) – The national junior football team arrived in the capital Sanaa late on Friday evening amid a large-scale reception from people, authorities and the Ministry of Youth and Sport.



The team has qualified for the AFC U-16 World Cup finals after securing a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second and final match in Group Five in Doha.



Fireworks were fired over the sky of the capital Sanaa amid cheering from crowds of thousands of people in Tahrir Square in downtown the capital following the team's arrival.



Sport minister Hassan Zayd led the top officials who received the team upon their arrival in Tahrir.





Mona

Saba