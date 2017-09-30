ابحث عن:
مصرع وإصابة عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال الساعات الماضية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
مقتل ثلاثة باكستانيين بنيران القوات الهندية في كشمير
أعلنت باكستان عن مقتل ثلاثة من مواطنيها بينهم مدنيين اثنين وجندي من رجال الجيش بنيران أطلقتها القوات الهندية عبر الخط الفاصل بين شطري إقليم كشمير.
استقرار الذهب مع ارتفاع الدولار  
سجل سعر الذهب استقرارا اليوم الجمعة مع  ارتفاع الدولار، لكنه يتجه لتكبد أكبر خسائره الشهرية منذ بداية العام الجاري.
إستقبال رسمي وشعبي لمنتخب الناشئين بالعاصمة صنعاء
نظمت السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة مساء اليوم بميدان التحرير بالعاصمة صنعاء حفل إستقبال رسمي وشعبي لبعثة المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم بمناسبة تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا للناشئين تحت 16 عاماً، لعام 2018م في ماليزيا...
  Local
Mass reception for Yemen junior football team in capital Sanaa
[30/سبتمبر/2017]
SANAA, Sep 30 (Saba) – The national junior football team arrived in the capital Sanaa late on Friday evening amid a large-scale reception from people, authorities and the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

The team has qualified for the AFC U-16 World Cup finals after securing a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second and final match in Group Five in Doha.

Fireworks were fired over the sky of the capital Sanaa amid cheering from crowds of thousands of people in Tahrir Square in downtown the capital following the team's arrival.

Sport minister Hassan Zayd led the top officials who received the team upon their arrival in Tahrir.


Mona
Saba
