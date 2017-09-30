Army seizes 150 Katyusha rockets in Arhab [30/سبتمبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 30 (Saba) - The security services and popular committees seized 150 Katyusha rockets belonging to the Saudi-paid mercenaries in the district of Arhab in Sanaa province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation came after a follow-up monitoring.



The rockets were found buried underground in a hiding place in the area of Beit al-Qutibi in Arhab, which is belonged to elements of the aggression mercenaries.





