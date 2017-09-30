Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran, Jizan [30/سبتمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Sep 30 (Saba) – The missile, artillery units of the army and popular forces hit groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in several Saudi military sites in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on the mercenary gatherings and bombed a military vehicle, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries off al-Khadhra crossing point in Najran.



Meanwhile, the artillery units of the army hit Jalah camp in Jizan, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA



Saba