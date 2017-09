Five citizens killed in Saudi air strikes on Saada [30/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 30 (Saba) – Five citizens were killed and 11 others injured when the US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched two strikes on Saher district of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The raids hit a water project in the district, killing the five citizens and wounding the other 11 , the official added.

AA

Saba