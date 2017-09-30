Cholera cases in Yemen could reach 1 million by year-end: Red Cross [30/سبتمبر/2017]



Geneva, Sep 30 (Saba) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a catastrophe, expecting cholera cases could reach one million by the end of the year.



"The number of cholera suspected cases has so far reached 750,000 with 2,119 deaths," said Alexandre Faite, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen.



"We can see a million cases by the end of the year," Faite said during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.



Faite also called for opening Sanaa airport to commercial flights and essential aid supplies.





Eman/zak

SABA