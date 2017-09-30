ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 30 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:33:44م
مصرع وإصابة عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم خلال الساعات الماضية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية .
مقتل ثلاثة باكستانيين بنيران القوات الهندية في كشمير
أعلنت باكستان عن مقتل ثلاثة من مواطنيها بينهم مدنيين اثنين وجندي من رجال الجيش بنيران أطلقتها القوات الهندية عبر الخط الفاصل بين شطري إقليم كشمير.
استقرار الذهب مع ارتفاع الدولار  
سجل سعر الذهب استقرارا اليوم الجمعة مع  ارتفاع الدولار، لكنه يتجه لتكبد أكبر خسائره الشهرية منذ بداية العام الجاري.
إستقبال رسمي وشعبي لمنتخب الناشئين بالعاصمة صنعاء
نظمت السلطة المحلية بأمانة العاصمة مساء اليوم بميدان التحرير بالعاصمة صنعاء حفل إستقبال رسمي وشعبي لبعثة المنتخب الوطني لناشئي كرة القدم بمناسبة تأهله إلى نهائيات كأس آسيا للناشئين تحت 16 عاماً، لعام 2018م في ماليزيا...
آخر الأخبار:
العون المباشرو Q8Ping تعيدان البصر لـ 410 مرضى بمحافظة إب
نادي شالكه يتوقع عجزا ماليا يبلغ 14 مليون يورو
غدا بدء المهرجان السادس للمرأة المنتجة بصنعاء
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في أطراف نهم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Cholera cases in Yemen could reach 1 million by year-end: Red Cross
[30/سبتمبر/2017]

Geneva, Sep 30 (Saba) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a catastrophe, expecting cholera cases could reach one million by the end of the year.

"The number of cholera suspected cases has so far reached 750,000 with 2,119 deaths," said Alexandre Faite, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen.

"We can see a million cases by the end of the year," Faite said during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.

Faite also called for opening Sanaa airport to commercial flights and essential aid supplies.


Eman/zak
SABA
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف المواطنين في مختلف المحافظات
[30/سبتمبر/2017]
التربية تدين إستهداف العدوان لمدرسة خالد بن الوليد في رازح
[30/سبتمبر/2017]
غارتان لطيران العدوان على مديرية نهم
[29/سبتمبر/2017]
ارتفاع ضحايا مجزرة عمال مشروع المياه بصعدة إلى ثمانية شهداء  (مصحح)
[29/سبتمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بتسع غارات على الخط العام في كتاف بصعدة
[29/سبتمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by