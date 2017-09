Four citizens killed in two Saudi air strikes on Saada [30/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 30 (Saba) – Four citizens were killed and four others wounded, including a child and a woman when Saudi aggression warplanes waged two raids on their house in Razah district of Saada province, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes hit the house in Bany Saih area. Also, al-Mokhtabih area of Majza district was hit a strike by Saudi warplane, the official added.





AA



Saba