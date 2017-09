Two citizens injured in Saudi air strike on Hodeida [28/سبتمبر/2017]



HODEIDA, Sep 28 (Saba) – Two citizens were injured in the US-backed Saudi air strike on al-Haly district of Hodeida province on Thursday, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit al-Aqray crossways in the district, injuring the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba