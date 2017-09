13 Saudi air strikes hit Saada, Asir [28/سبتمبر/2017]



SAADA, Sep 28 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched 13 strikes on area of Saada and Asir provinces overnight, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The warplane hit the areas in Baqim district of Saada and al-Rabua'h city in Asir.



Meanwhile, Saudi missile and artillery shelling hit various areas of Shada district in Saada, the official added.





Saba