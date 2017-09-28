ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 28 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 12:04:30م
عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية خلال الساعات الماضية تضمنت مهاجمة مواقع العدو وكسر زحوفاته نتج عنها مصرع وإصابة عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم وتدمير آلياتهم .
استطلاع .. أكثرية الأميركيين يعتبرون ترامب غير أهل للرئاسة
أظهر استطلاع للرأي ان أكثرية الأميركيين يعتبرون ان الرئيس دونالد ترامب ليس أهلا للرئاسة فيما أبدى ثلثا الناخبين فقط رضاهم عن أدائه منذ توليه الرئاسة في يناير الماضي.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بعد تراجع مفاجئ للمخزونات الأمريكية
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء وحوم خام برنت القياسي قرب أعلى مستوياته في 26 شهرا الذي سجله في الجلسة السابقة بعد أن تراجعت مخزونات الخام الأمريكية على غير المتوقع مع قيام شركات التكرير بزيادة الإنتاج وسط تهديدات من تركيا بقطع صادرات خام من العراق.
ثنائية رونالدو تمنح ريال مدريد فوزه الأول على دورتموند في ألمانيا
قاد النجم كريستيانو رونالدو فريقه ريال مدريد للفوز على مضيفه بروسيا دورتموند ضمن المجموعة الثامنة في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم باحرازه هدفين في مباراته الأوروبية رقم 150 على مستوى الأندية الليلة الماضية.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في عمليات متفرقة غربي مأرب
دك تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان شرق صرواح في مأرب
القوة البحريةالإيرانية:أي اعتداء على بلدنا سيلقى ردا عسكريا قاسيا
جريحان بغارة لطيران العدوان على مديرية الحالي بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army breaks two infiltration of Saudi army in Najran
[28/سبتمبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Sep 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke two attempts of Saudi army to infiltrate toward Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

Scores of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in the operation.

Also, Saudi military vehicle and a soldiers carrier were bombed by the national forces.

Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged six raids on Rad hilltop , the official added.

AA
Saba
