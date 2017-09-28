|
Army breaks two infiltration of Saudi army in Najran
NAJRAN, Sep 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke two attempts of Saudi army to infiltrate toward Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.
Scores of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in the operation.
Also, Saudi military vehicle and a soldiers carrier were bombed by the national forces.
Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged six raids on Rad hilltop , the official added.
Saba