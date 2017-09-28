Army breaks two infiltration of Saudi army in Najran [28/سبتمبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Sep 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces broke two attempts of Saudi army to infiltrate toward Saudi military sites in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Scores of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in the operation.



Also, Saudi military vehicle and a soldiers carrier were bombed by the national forces.



Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes waged six raids on Rad hilltop , the official added.



AA

Saba