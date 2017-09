Three military vehicles bombed in Taiz [28/سبتمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Sep 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces bombed three military vehicles of Saudi mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The military vehicles were targeted in al-Hamaly area in the district, the official added.





AA

Saba