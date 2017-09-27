ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 27 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:32:59م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي ممثلي أحزاب اللقاء المشترك
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بممثلي أحزاب اللقاء المشترك .
الاحتلال يعلن بيت سوريك شمال غرب القدس منطقة عسكرية مغلقة ويعتقل 19 فلسطينيا و يوزع إخطارات هدم بالقدس
أعلنت سلطات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي بلدة بيت سوريك شمال غريي القدس المحتلة منطقة عسكرية مغلقة، وفرضت حصارا محكما عليها، وأغلقت الطرق الرئيسية والفرعية المؤدية الها، ونصبت الحواجز الدائمة.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بعد تراجع مفاجئ للمخزونات الأمريكية
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء وحوم خام برنت القياسي قرب أعلى مستوياته في 26 شهرا الذي سجله في الجلسة السابقة بعد أن تراجعت مخزونات الخام الأمريكية على غير المتوقع مع قيام شركات التكرير بزيادة الإنتاج وسط تهديدات من تركيا بقطع صادرات خام من العراق.
ثنائية رونالدو تمنح ريال مدريد فوزه الأول على دورتموند في ألمانيا
قاد النجم كريستيانو رونالدو فريقه ريال مدريد للفوز على مضيفه بروسيا دورتموند ضمن المجموعة الثامنة في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم باحرازه هدفين في مباراته الأوروبية رقم 150 على مستوى الأندية الليلة الماضية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills mercenaries in Jawf
[27/سبتمبر/2017] JAWF, Sep. 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces managed on Wednesday to carry out four unique military operations in Jawf province.

A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in an attack by the army and popular forces in Mazweyah area in the district of al-Moton in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The official added that the army and popular forces attacked sites of the mercenaries in al-Hamrah hill and al-Khanjar in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf.

A number of mercenaries were killed in the attack, including two military vehicles were destroyed, the official said.

The official added that a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in the north and west of al-Sallan military camp in al-Masloub district in Jawf.


In addition, the army and popular forces carried out an attack on the mercenaries sites in Wadi Shawaq area in al-Ghail district, killing and injuring among them.

HA

Saba
