Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [27/سبتمبر/2017] JAWF, Sep. 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces managed on Wednesday to carry out four unique military operations in Jawf province.



A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in an attack by the army and popular forces in Mazweyah area in the district of al-Moton in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The official added that the army and popular forces attacked sites of the mercenaries in al-Hamrah hill and al-Khanjar in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf.



A number of mercenaries were killed in the attack, including two military vehicles were destroyed, the official said.



The official added that a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in the north and west of al-Sallan military camp in al-Masloub district in Jawf.





In addition, the army and popular forces carried out an attack on the mercenaries sites in Wadi Shawaq area in al-Ghail district, killing and injuring among them.



