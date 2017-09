US-Saudi enemy wages raids on Sa'ada [27/سبتمبر/2017]

SA'ADA, Sep. 27 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Wednesday two air raids on Sa'ada province.



A local official said to Saba that the two air raids targeted al-Gawor area in Gamer district in Sa'ada.



The raids caused huge damage to the citizens' properties.



Meanwhile, the Saudi enemy artillery injured a civilian in al-Raqw area in Munabeh district in Sa'ada.



HA



Saba