آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 27 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 01:29:54م
مصرع وجرح عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في أطراف نهم
لقي عدد من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي مصرعهم اليوم وأصيب آخرون في هجوم للجيش واللجان الشعبية على مواقعهم في أطراف نهم.
الاحتلال يعلن بيت سوريك شمال غرب القدس منطقة عسكرية مغلقة ويعتقل 19 فلسطينيا و يوزع إخطارات هدم بالقدس
أعلنت سلطات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي بلدة بيت سوريك شمال غريي القدس المحتلة منطقة عسكرية مغلقة، وفرضت حصارا محكما عليها، وأغلقت الطرق الرئيسية والفرعية المؤدية الها، ونصبت الحواجز الدائمة.
أسعار النفط ترتفع بعد تراجع مفاجئ للمخزونات الأمريكية
صعدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء وحوم خام برنت القياسي قرب أعلى مستوياته في 26 شهرا الذي سجله في الجلسة السابقة بعد أن تراجعت مخزونات الخام الأمريكية على غير المتوقع مع قيام شركات التكرير بزيادة الإنتاج وسط تهديدات من تركيا بقطع صادرات خام من العراق.
ثنائية رونالدو تمنح ريال مدريد فوزه الأول على دورتموند في ألمانيا
قاد النجم كريستيانو رونالدو فريقه ريال مدريد للفوز على مضيفه بروسيا دورتموند ضمن المجموعة الثامنة في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم باحرازه هدفين في مباراته الأوروبية رقم 150 على مستوى الأندية الليلة الماضية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf
[27/سبتمبر/2017]

JAWF, Sep 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, a military told Saba on Wednesday.

The attack hit the mercenaries in al-Salan camp in al-Maslub, killing and injured dozens of the mercenaries.

Moreover, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of the mercenaries in Shawaq valley in al-Ghail district, hitting the target directly, the official added.

Amal B
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 34 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
[27/سبتمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود شن أربع غارات على حجة
[26/سبتمبر/2017]
16 غارة لطيران العدوان وقصف صاروخي على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[26/سبتمبر/2017]
ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان على منطقة المزرق بحجة
[26/سبتمبر/2017]
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون جرائمهم البشعة بحق الشعب اليمني
[26/سبتمبر/2017]
