Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf [27/سبتمبر/2017]



JAWF, Sep 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Maslub district of Jawf province, a military told Saba on Wednesday.



The attack hit the mercenaries in al-Salan camp in al-Maslub, killing and injured dozens of the mercenaries.



Moreover, the artillery of the national forces hit gatherings of the mercenaries in Shawaq valley in al-Ghail district, hitting the target directly, the official added.



Amal B

SABA