Saudi aggression warplanes hit Hajja [27/سبتمبر/2017]



HAJJA, Sep 27 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged four strikes on Haradh and Abas districts of Hajja province over night, a military official told Saba on Wednesday



The strikes hit Bani Hassan, al-Rabou areas in Abas and al-Mazraq area in Haradh, the official added.





Najat

Saba