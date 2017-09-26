ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 26 - سبتمبر - 2017 الساعة 07:31:43م
الرئيس الصماد يحضر الحفل الخطابي بمناسبة العيد الـ55 لثورة الـ26 من سبتمبر(مكتمل)
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم الحفل الخطابي الذي أقامته رئاسة الجمهورية بمناسبة العيد الـ55 لثورة الـ26 من سبتمبر واحتفالات الشعب اليمني بأعياد الثورات اليمنية بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس...
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف من اعتداءاته ضد الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الثلاثاء من اعتداءاتها على المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث شنت قوات الاحتلال عمليات دهم واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين ونصبت الحواجز العسكرية على مداخل المدن والقرى والبلدات..
استقرار أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى في 26 شهرا
استقرت أسعار النفط قرب أعلى مستوى في 26 شهراً اليوم الثلاثاء مدعومة بتهديد تركيا بوقف تدفقات الخام من إقليم كردستان العراق وإشارات على استعادة السوق لتوازنها بوتيرة أسرع.
الإتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم يعاقب مدرب شنغهاي الصيني سيبج بغرامة 14 ألف دولار
عاقب الاتحاد الاسيوي لكرة القدم أندريه فيلاس بواش مدرب فريق شنغهاي سيبج بغرامة 14 ألف دولار بسبب انتقاد التحكيم بعد فوزه في مواجهة أمام منافسه المحلي قوانغتشو إيفرجراند في دور الثمانية بدوري أبطال آسيا لكرة القدم قبل أسبوعين.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army carries out military operations in Taiz, kills mercenaries
[26/سبتمبر/2017]
TAIZ, Sep.26 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Tuesday were killed in military operations by the army and popular forces in Taiz province.

A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces carried out attacks on the mercenaries' sites in al-Shabkah area and others sites in al-Selw district in Taiz.

A number of mercenaries were killed or injured in the military operations by the army and popular forces, the official said.

He added that another Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in a unique military operation by the army and popular forces north of Khaled military camp in Taiz.

HA
ٍSaba
