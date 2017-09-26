Army carries out military operations in Taiz, kills mercenaries [26/سبتمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Sep.26 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries on Tuesday were killed in military operations by the army and popular forces in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces carried out attacks on the mercenaries' sites in al-Shabkah area and others sites in al-Selw district in Taiz.



A number of mercenaries were killed or injured in the military operations by the army and popular forces, the official said.



He added that another Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in a unique military operation by the army and popular forces north of Khaled military camp in Taiz.



HA

ٍSaba