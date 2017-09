Army fires ballistic missile on al-Hameli area [25/سبتمبر/2017] TAIZ, Sep. 25 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired on Monday a ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Sultan hill in al-Hameli area in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular forces launched Zelzal-2 on the area.



